KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours declined by more than 1,000 cases to 5,793 compared to 6,849 cases yesterday.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on his Twitter site said the total cumulative cases in the country now stands at 652,204.

He said Selangor continued to record the highest daily cases with 1,582 infections, followed by Negeri Sembilan (618), Sarawak (569), Kuala Lumpur (559) and Johor (504).

Apart from that, there were 378 cases in Sabah, Kelantan (337), Labuan (250), Perak (218), Penang (198), Melaka (178), Kedah (171), Pahang (121), Terengganu (82), Putrajaya (23) and Perlis (five). — Bernama