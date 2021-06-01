Covid: New cases increase to 7,105 Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases jumped to 7,105 today compared to 6,824 cases reported yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham said the cumulative number of positive cases now stood at 579,462.

He said Selangor still recorded the highest number of daily cases with 2,068 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (817); Sarawak (703); Kelantan (531); Johor (431); Penang (400); Negeri Sembilan (397); Perak (387) and Sabah (318).

Melaka recorded 249 cases; Kedah (236); Terengganu (198); Pahang (190); Labuan (162); Putrajaya (18); while no new cases were reported in Perlis. — Bernama

