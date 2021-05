KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia today rose to 3,120 from 2,500 yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases to 420,632, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a posting on his Twitter page, he said Selangor still recorded the most cases over the last 24 hours with 675, followed by Sarawak (620) and Kuala Lumpur (408).

Johor recorded 336 cases; Kelantan, 296; Penang, 167; Kedah, 155; Perak, 117; Negeri Sembilan, 95; Sabah, 89; Terengganu, 53; Melaka, 52; Pahang, 41; Putrajaya, 11; and Labuan, five; while Perlis did not record any new cases.

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said that in the last 24 hours there were 2,334 recoveries, bringing the cumulative total for recovered cases to 387,542 and active cases to 31,516.

He said 338 cases were in intensive care, with 181 requiring ventilator support, while the death toll rose to 1,574 after 23 more fatalities were reported today.

He said 17 new clusters were detected today, with seven in the community, five at workplaces, four in the education sector including one involving an Education Ministry educational institution, and one involving a religious event.

The community clusters are Bungey and Batu 25 in Sarawak; Tangkis Selatan and Jalan Surian in Johor; Batu 30 in Kelantan; Jerai Maju in Kedah and Layangan Labuan in Labuan.

The workplace clusters are Taming Jaya in Selangor; Persiaran Medini Sentral in Johor; Jalan Kweng Hitam in Kelantan; Jalan Yahya 2 in Kuala Lumpur and Jalan Besar Sungai Jawi in Penang.

The education sector clusters are Dah Kilometer Tujuh in Kedah; Lubuk Katak in Perak; D’Kuala in Sabah; and Education Ministry educational institution cluster Jalan Ungku Abdul Aziz in Johor; while the religious cluster is Taman Sri Lambak in Johor. — Bernama