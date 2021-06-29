Covid: New cases rise to 6,437, cumulative total 745,703 - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: There were 6,437 new Covid-19 cases reported in the country today, bringing the cumulative total to 745,703 cases, said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a tweet, he said Selangor has the highest daily cases with 2,299 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,361); Negeri Sembilan (700); Kedah (284); Johor (271); Melaka (252); Pahang (250); Sarawak (242).

Apart from that, Perak recorded 184 cases followed Sabah (178); Kelantan (131); Labuan (117); Penang (115); Putrajaya (32); Terengganu (21); while no new cases were reported in Perlis. — Bernama