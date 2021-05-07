Covid: new cluster detected in Kinabatangan and Sandakan, involving 20 cases

KOTA KINABALU: A new Covid-19 cluster was detected in two districts in Sabah, namely in Kinabatangan and Sandakan, today involving 20 positive cases among oil palm plantation workers.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the index case of the Ladang LSP cluster, a 27-year-old male plantation worker in Kinabatangan, tested positive for Covid-19 during a pre-employment screening at a private clinic on April 21.

He said that following close contact screenings, 19 more positive cases were detected in the two districts.

“A total of 13 cases were detected in Ladang Sungai Pin, Kinabatangan and two more at Ladang Kinabatangan. Four more were detected through the contact screening of a household in Ladang Sepagaya, Sandakan.

“As of today, Covid-19 samples are being obtained while disinfection continues to be carried out to assess the risk of other plantation workers being infected,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Masidi said that based on the report by the Sabah State Health Department, 153 positive cases were recorded today, taking the total infections to 58,733 cases. — Bernama