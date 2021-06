KUCHING: Residents from a number of longhouses attending a funeral in Sri Aman have resulted in a new cluster of Covid-19, the Gran Stumbin Cluster.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said 82 positive cases were detected from this cluster, which was among the three new clusters declared by the State Health Department today.

It said 124 cases were found to be negative while 414 others were still waiting for the lab test results.

“All the positive cases have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital, Sri Aman Hospital and Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre in Sri Aman,” it added.

The two other new clusters are the Jalan Bintulu-Tatau Cluster in Bintulu district with 24 positive cases detected and the Jalan Tanjung Kidurong 3 Cluster which has recorded 33 positive cases so far.

Until now, 88 clusters are still active in the state with 10 of these recording 40 new cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak has reached 57,475 including the 570 new cases reported while the fatalities have risen to 364 after six more were recorded. — Bernama