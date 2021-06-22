Covid: New daily cases remain below 5,000 for two consecutive days

KUALA LUMPUR: New daily Covid-19 cases in the country have remained below 5,000 for two consecutive days.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, via a Twitter post, said that a total of 4,743 cases were recorded today, an increase of 232 cases compared with 4,611 reported yesterday.

The latest development brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 705,762.

Dr Noor Hisham said that Selangor still recorded the highest number of daily cases at 1,566, followed by Kuala Lumpur (635), Negeri Sembilan (585), Sarawak (507), and Johor (293).

Meanwhile, Penang recorded 195 cases, Sabah (193), Melaka (167), Kelantan (165), Kedah (142), Pahang (131), Labuan (104), Perak (68), Terengganu (37), Putrajaya (seven) and Perlis (two). — Bernama