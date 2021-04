SEREMBAN: What started as just a small business four years ago, has turned into a profitable source of income for Rempeyek (Malay crunchy snack) maker Raja Fadilah Raja Deraman and her husband Amir Ismail from Rembau.

With a startup capital of RM600, the couple today earns a net sales income of not less than RM5,000 a month from their Rempeyek Kak Cun which can be obtained around the Klang Valley, Seremban and Muar.

Raja Fadilah, (pix) 48, said during festive seasons, especially Hari Raya, she and her husband who is also a retired Malaysian Air Force warrant officer, would be able to triple their income due to higher demand.

She said for the coming Aidilfitri celebration, they had to close orders as early as on the first week of Ramadan for fear of not being able to fulfil customers’ demand.

“Although our home-based business is slightly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, we still receive orders. In fact, we did not expect the demand to be on the rise ahead of Hari Raya,” she told Bernama.

Raja Fadilah said from just one assistant in the early days, she is now able to hire seven workers.

Rempeyek Kak Cun produces five types of rempeyek, namely with anchovies and groundnut, dhal, anchovies, sunflower seeds and green beans, that are priced between RM20 and RM25 depending on the quantity.

Raja Fadilah said currently, she is capable of producing 17 kilogrammes of rempeyek daily.

On her future plan, the mother of two said she planned to expand her business and open her own factory with modern equipment to boost production.

“However, we still have a lot to learn as we are still new in this field...we have to be mentally and physically prepared before going further,” she said.

Rempeyek Kak Cun can also be purchased at 60 Petronas’ Mesra convenience stores in the Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan, as well as 22 Elewsmart branches. –Bernama