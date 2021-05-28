Covid: now Selayang Hospital uses container to store bodies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selayang Hospital has become the second one after the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor to use a special container to store the bodies of dead Covid-19 patients.

Selayang Hospital Forensic Medical Unit head Dr Zairee Omar said the hospital’s body fridge had a capacity for only 16 bodies at any one time.

As such, he said, they had to use the special container as an additional morgue that could keep 20 bodies.

“We received the container from the Selangor Health Department yesterday and we have to use this method because our existing body fridge cannot cater to the increasing number of bodies,” he told Bernama today

Previously, the Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensic Unit had to use a special container as an additional place to keep the bodies of dead Covid-19 patients following a spike in the number of fatalities due to the pandemic.

The number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has continued to rise, with 59 fatalities recorded yesterday to take the death toll to 2,491. — Bernama