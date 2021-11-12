Covid: Only 15 new cases in Sarawak involve lung infection

KUCHING: Only 15 out of 418 Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Sarawak today have lung infection and required respiratory assistance, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC, in a statement said the remaining 405 cases were either asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms.

“The new cases today bring the cumulative total positive cases in Sarawak to 246,682.

“Among the areas that recorded the highest number of cases were Kuching with 150 cases, followed by Miri (78), Sibu (38) and Serian (36),” said the statement.

In addition, six Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Sarawak from Nov 7 to 11, while the number of active clusters stood at 15. — Bernama