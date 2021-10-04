Covid: Only 15 new cases in Sarawak involve lung infections — JPBN

KUCHING: Only 15 out of 1,189 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today involved lung infections that required oxygen and ventilator assistance.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the remaining 1,174 cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, thus bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 216,765.

Meanwhile, a total of 19 deaths were recorded in Sarawak from Sept 4 to Oct 3, and one death on June 15 which was reported today.

Apart from that, there is a community cluster declared today, namely the Terimah Cluster, Limbang which involves residents in a longhouse under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“Of the 56 individuals screened, 13 were tested positive including the index case, 43 other individuals were tested negative,” the statement read.

With the addition of the cluster, the number of active clusters in the state has now reached 100. — Bernama