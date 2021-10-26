Covid: Only 17 new cases requiring respiratory support in Sarawak

KUCHING: There were only 17 Covid-19 new positive cases reported in Sarawak today of having lung infection and needing respiratory support.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said another 696 cases had mild or no symptoms, bringing the total number of positive cases reported in the state today to 713.

It said 22 fatalities from the viral infection were recorded between Oct 7 and 25, involving individuals aged 34 to 86.

Three of these cases had no history of diseases while the other 19 had comorbidities of high blood pressure, chronic pulmonary disease and diabetes.

JPBN also said that the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has been enforced on three longhouses, namely, Rumah Uchi in Julau from Oct 26 to Nov 1, Rumah Mulok (Pakan) from Oct 27 to Nov 2 and Rumah Endit (Saratok) from Oct 27 to Nov 6. — Bernama