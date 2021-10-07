Covid: Only 1.84% of new cases in Sarawak have lung infection

KUCHING: Only 1.84 percent or 26 of the 1,413 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today involve lung infection which require oxygen support and use of ventilators.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the other 98.16 percent or 1,387 cases had mild or no symptoms.

“The additional positive cases today have brought the cumulative number to 221,042 in Sarawak.

“Among the areas recording a high number of cases are Kuching with 387, followed by Miri (193), Sibu (131) and Bintulu (94),” it said.

Apart from that, 20 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak from Sept 7 to Oct 6 while there are currently 89 active clusters in the state. — Bernama