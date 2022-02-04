Covid: Only 2 schools in Malacca ordered to close so far - Exco

MALACCA: Only two of the 10 schools in the state that have recorded positive Covid-19 cases have been ordered to close so far, said State Education and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin.

However, he said the two schools were ready to reopen for face-to-face learning when the school session began after the Chinese New Year holidays.

“Based on the latest data, there are about 309 students who have been quarantined while 86 others have finished their self-quarantine,“ he said in a statement here today.

Rais said the state Education Department and Health Department had taken various early control measures to prevent further spread of Covid-19, including isolating positive students and their close contacts as well as conducting sanitisation operations in the schools involved.

He said Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination candidates who were Covid-19 positive and still undergoing quarantine until Feb 8 would have to postpone their Bahas Melayu oral test to a new date in April which will be determined later by the Education Ministry. — Bernama