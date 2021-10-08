Covid: Only 2.1 per cent of 9.751 new cases today in categories three to five - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 2.1 per cent or 206 of the 9,751 new Covid-19 cases reported as of noon today were from categories three, four and five, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that the remaining 9,545 cases or 97.9 per cent comprised individuals in categories one and two, namely asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

Category three refers to patients with pneumonia, category four requiring oxygen assistance and category five needing a ventilator.

“Of the new cases, 9,736 were local transmissions involving 9,118 Malaysians and 618 foreigners while 15 were imported cases involving 11 Malaysians and four foreigners,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 12,724 recovery cases were recorded today, taking the total number of Covid-19 recoveries to 2,170,289.

He said 792 cases were being treated in the intensive care unit, with 386 cases requiring respiratory assistance.

He also said that 10 new clusters were identified, comprising four workplace clusters, two in the community and one cluster each involving a high-risk group and a higher education institution.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) for Malaysia yesterday was 0.86, with Putrajaya, at 1.11, recording the highest Rt value, followed by Perlis (1.07) while other states were below the 1.0 value.

Data on fatalities and other data on the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia will be uploaded to the GitHub site and COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my.- Bernama