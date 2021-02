KUCHING: Only four of the 15 Covid-19 clusters that are still active in Sarawak recorded an increase in new cases today, according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JBPN in a statement today said the Pasai Cluster in Sibu recorded an increase of four cases, while two cases each were recorded in the Seruas Cluster in Beluru, Sebangkol Cluster in Sri Aman and Tabong Cluster in Bau.

Sarawak reported three more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 53.

The 51st fatality involved a 74-year-old local man who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 25 at Sibu Hospital and died yesterday.

“The 52nd fatal victim, a local woman, aged 60, was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Feb 4 after being admitted to the same hospital when she had breathing difficulty, cough, fever and poor appetite, and was feeling weak,” JPBN said in the statement.

The 53rdcase was a 89-year-old local man who was admitted to Sibu Hospital and tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 19. His condition deteriorated and he passed away today.

Eighty-four new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Sarawak today, bringing the total number to 5,760. -Bernama