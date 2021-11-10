Covid: Only nine cases in Sarawak require respiratory support

KUCHING: Only nine of the 480 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sarawak today have lung infection and required respiratory assistance, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement, JPBN said the remaining 471 cases were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

A total of 12 fatalities were reported, involving individuals aged between 48 and 90 with illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease.

Two of the fatalities occurred on Oct 3 and 13 while 10 death cases were reported between Nov 4 and yesterday.

JPBN also declared the end of the Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster in Bau and the DTI Bekenu Cluster in Subis after no new cases were detected in the last 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 18. — Bernama