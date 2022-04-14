Covid: Only one cluster still active in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Only one COVID-19 cluster is found to be still active in Sabah presently, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi who is also Sabah COVID-19 spokesman however did not name the cluster.

“This is the latest development following the closing of the Tolokoson Kem 2 Cluster in Tenom, today,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the Sabah Health Department recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the state cumulative cases to 369,557 with one death reported in Sipitang.

“The sporadic infection percentage is still high at almost 65 per cent today which saw the infection risk still high especially in crowded public places.

“Therefore the people have been urged to comply with all standard operating procedures especially when visiting Ramadan stalls,” he said. - Bernama