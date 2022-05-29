Covid: Over 1.16 mln children fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,161,503 or 32.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW portal, 1,709,368 children or 48.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,912,648 individuals or 93.6 per cent have completed their vaccination while 3,009,154 or 96.7 per cent of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At the same time, a total of 16,093,145 individuals or 68.4 per cent of the adult population have received the booster dose, while 22,974,183 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 23,250,761 individuals or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for daily doses, a total of 17,578 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed yesterday involving 7,554 first doses, 8,829 second doses and 1,195 booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK) to 70,896,708.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported that two Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, namely one case each in Selangor and Kedah. — Bernama