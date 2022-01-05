Covid: Over 22.86 million of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,868,434 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s (MOH) COVIDNOW portal, 23,158,375 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population, 87.7 per cent or 2,760,090 individuals aged between 12 and 17 years have completed the vaccination, while 2,851,195 individuals or 90.6 per cent have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 241,595 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 2,844 doses administered as first dose, 3,952 as second dose and 234,799 as booster dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 58,303,449, including 6,865,812 booster doses.

Meanwhile, according to the MOH’s GitHub portal a total of 31 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday.

Selangor recorded the highest number of deaths with nine cases, followed by Kedah, Johor, Kelantan, Perak and Sabah with three cases each, Pahang and Penang (two) and one case each in Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama