Covid: Over 65% of new cases have partial or no vaccination — Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 65.9 percent or 11,441 out of a total of 17,352 new Covid-19 cases reported today, were found to have partial or no Covid-19 vaccination.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said individuals who were partially vaccinated comprised those who had either received only the first dose of the vaccine, or both doses, but had not passed the 14th day from the date of the second dose.

“A total of 5,911 cases or 34.1 percent were fully vaccinated, with 5,834 of them being in category one which is asymptomatic, and category two, with mild symptoms.

“This clearly shows that those who are fully vaccinated are more protected and less at risk of getting severe Covid-19 infection,“ he said in the statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said from the 268 cases in categories three (symptomatic) to five (critical), 191 cases or 71.3 per cent comprised those with no history of vaccination or having incomplete vaccination, compared to only 77 cases (28.7 per cent) consisting of those who were fully vaccinated.

Dr Noor Hisham said 272 deaths were reported today, involving 227 citizens and 45 non-citizens.

Of the total, he said 81 cases were brought-in-dead (BID), comprising 56 citizens and 25 non-citizens.

He said 20,201 recoveries were also recorded today, and the active number of cases nationwide now stood at 252,668.

A total of 975 people are in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 435 people requring respiratory assistance, he added.

Meanwhile, he said 30 new clusters were reported today, with 16 of them involving the workplace, community (seven clusters), high-risk group (four), private educational institutions registered under the Education Ministry (two), and detention centre (one), taking the tally of active clusters to 1,453. — Bernama