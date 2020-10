PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic has been a boon for the sale of smart devices – from phones and TV sets to watches and tablets.

For online marketplace Lazada Malaysia, the annual 10.10 Sale on Oct 10 this year saw four times more smartphones and tablets flying off the shelves compared with the same event last year.

The signs of a boom were already there a month earlier, at the 9.9 Sale on Sept 9. Lazada registered a 30% year-on-year increase in sale of mobile devices on the day, over the previous year’s event.

Lazada chief executive officer Leo Chow told theSun yesterday that more than 4,000 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 smartphones were sold in less than eight minutes during the inaugural chief discount officer’s livestream that day.

The event itself chalked up more than 580,000 views in just three and a half hours.

Chow said the electronics category has been growing steadily this year. “Last month, we saw a 60% increase in sales compared with the beginning of the year.”

The high interest and spending on smart mobile devices has been attributed almost entirely to the millennials, sometimes known as “digital natives”.

One of them is content writer Lim Yi Ling, who spends up to RM500 a month on smaller gadgets each year.

This does not include her spending on bigger items such as laptops and smartphones.

“I usually spend on smaller gadgets like headphones, gaming mice, keyboards and high speed chargers. I have spent RM200 to RM300 since last month because I wanted to replace my old gadgets with newer versions.”

Lim said she replaces most of her gadgets every one to two years. “I have deadlines to meet at work so I cannot afford a gadget malfunction,” she added.

“I am also a moderately-heavy gamer. I play online games like Counter Strike and Maplestory with my friends. A computer mouse would be more efficient in gaming compared to a touchpad, and headphones are a must for communication.”

Consultant coordinator Dorothy Low said she does not buy gadgets as often as her friends but when she does invest in a new gadget she spends from as little as RM150 to as much as RM3,000, depending on the item.

She considers her laptop most important to her, although she is also considering an upgrade to an iPad or MS Surface to lighten her workload.

“I can foresee myself being dependent on my tablet in the future because it is light and mobile but can still support the heavy demands of my work.”

Low said she does not conform to the idea that gadgets need to be constantly updated as time passes.

“The smartphones I have used are non-flagship phones such as the Samsung C9 Pro which I think is very underrated. Even though it’s not mainstream, it has the features that I need, a bigger RAM compared with many other phones, which to me is better than anything the latest smartphones at the time could offer.

“My gadget doesn’t have to be the latest, as long as its specifications are ideal for me,” she added.