Covid: Perak aims to vaccinate 22,390 people a day — Health exco

LARUT: The Perak government is targeting 22,390 people to receive the Covid-19 vaccination per day starting this month, said Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin.

He said the target could be achieved with the opening of six more vaccination centres (PPVs) this month, which brings the total number of public PPVs in the state to 22, in addition to nine special PPVs in hospitals and 61 private PPVs.

“The Selama PPV which opened today can accommodate 400 people daily and three more PPVs which were opened yesterday, namely at the Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council Hall in Sungai Siput (400 people), Merdeka Lenggong Hall (400 people) and Inderawati Hall in Beruas 600 people a day,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Selama PPV today, Mohd Akmal said two more PPVs would start operating this Monday, namely at the Gopeng District Council Hall and the Felcra Seberang Perak Hall.

He said efforts should be made to get more people to register for vaccination through the MySejahtera application as the current registration rate was only at 64 percent compared to the 70 to 80 percent target.

In a separate development, he said a total of 34 monkey malaria cases were reported in the state since early this year, involving the Orang Asli in Kuala Kangsar, Hulu Perak, Kampar and Batang Padang but no fatalities were reported so far.

“The situation is still under control. The State and District Health Departments are conducting awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of the disease,” he said.

Monkey malaria or its scientific name malaria knowlesi is contracted through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito and the disease is as dangerous as dengue fever as it could lead to organ failure and even death.

Mohd Akmal, who is also the Selama Assemblyman, said residents in the areas had been given health screening and prevention guidance, adding that those who are at risk of contracting the disease were those involved in hunting and camping activities in the forest as well as those living on the edge of the forest and fruit orchards. — Bernama