Covid: Perak records highest infectivity rate at 1.32 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) according to daily cases for the whole country yesterday stood at 1.14, with Perak recording the highest Rt at 1.32.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, through an infographic shared on his Twitter account, said that Terengganu recorded the second highest Rt at 1.29.

They were followed by Kedah (1.22), Penang (1.21), Melaka (1.18), Selangor and Johor (both at 1.17), Negeri Sembilan (1.12), Pahang (1.11), Kuala Lumpur (1.10), Putrajaya (0.99), Sarawak (0.98), Kelantan (0.94) and Sabah (0.89).

Malaysia reported 4,855 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 458,077.

Dr Noor Hisham also shared a graph showing the Health Ministry’s (MOH) projection that Covid-19 cases in the country were expected to surpass 8,000 daily by June if the standard operating procedure was not observed.

According to the graph, the Rt value may hit 1.2 during that period.

Earlier, MOH had forecast that daily Covid-19 cases could breach the 5,000 mark by the end of May. — Bernama