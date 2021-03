KUALA LUMPUR, March 6: Police trainees who have recovered from Covid-19 and completed their quarantine will be allowed to resume training as usual at all Police Training Centres (Pulapol) nationwide from Monday (March 8), said Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din.

“Previously, a total of 116 trainees were found to be Covid-19 positive. Many of them have recovered but we are still monitoring the situation,” he told Bernama.

He said several Pulapol had also resumed operations as normal after 99 cadet Inspector trainees, who were infected and quarantined at the Pulapol here, had recovered.

“The remaining 17 trainees are still undergoing quarantine while awaiting further instructions from the Ministry of Health,” he said.

He said that as of March 4, three more cadet Inspectors were still Covid-19 positive and undergoing treatment at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

He added that training activities at all Pulapol nationwide, which had been halted following the outbreak of Covid-19 among the trainees, were now back in operation.

A total of 406 cadet Inspector trainees began undergoing training and classes on Feb 22. - Bernama