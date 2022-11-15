Covid-positive voters to be separated from others: EC

PUTRAJAYA: Electors who are confirmed positive for Covid-19 will be separated from the others when they come to cast their ballots in the 15th General Election (GE15), to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said the election workers would also ensure that the voting process for those Covid-positive voters would also be done as quickly as possible.

He said what was important is for those individuals to inform the Health Ministry’s (MOH) officials of health their status before coming to the polling centre.

“They (MOH officials) will separate the Covid-positive voters from the others and the voting process for this group will also be done quickly,” he said when asked about the process for those who were confirmed positive for Covid-19 during the early voting today and polling on Nov 19.

So far, the early voting process is running smoothly, said Azmi after checking the process at the Putrajaya Police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said one of its personnel was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and was instructed to come and cast his vote later in the afternoon.

“We have explained to him to come in the afternoon to avoid the congestion in the morning,” he said.

A total of 1,386 early voters in Putrajaya cast their ballots at two early voting centres here, starting at 8 am.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said COVID-positive individuals who will cast their ballots in the GE15 must wear face masks, while the use of face masks for other voters is strongly encouraged.

Voters who tested positive for Covid-19 are also not allowed to ride in public vehicles, including e-hailing, he said. - Bernama