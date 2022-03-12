Covid positive woman fined RM1,000 for going to polling centre

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman was today compounded for going to cast her vote at Dewan Kampung Melayu here despite being Covid-19 positive.

Johor State Health Department director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said initial investigation found the woman was positive for Covid-19 in category 2.

He said the compound was issued to the woman at about 11.45 am by a Johor Health Department enforcement officer for being present at a polling centre despite being Covid-19 positive.

“The department is committed in monitoring compliance to the standard operation procedures of the Johor state election. We would to remind that individuals who are positive for Covid-19 are prohibited from leaving their isolation premises to vote,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Aman also said failure to comply with the order is liable to be compounded under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control) Regulations 2021.

Dewan Kampung Melayu is among the polling centres for the Larkin state constituency election. — Bernama