Covid: Prisons Dept postpones Kaamatan, Gawai visitations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prisons Department has postponed visitations in conjunction with Pesta Kaamatan (Harvest Festival) and Hari Gawai involving family members, lawyers and other parties to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The department, in a statement, however, said that video or prepaid voice phone calls will be allowed for the occasion.

“Families must book their call in advance before the (communication) applications are activated from May 31 to June 9 for the Kaamatan Festival in Sabah and June 2 to June 11 for Gawai Day in Sarawak.

“Please contact the relevant prison for more information. Contact details can be found on the department’s website at www.prison.gov.my,” the statement read. — Bernama