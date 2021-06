KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded an all-time high of 126 Covid-19 fatalities today, bringing the cumulative death toll to 2,993, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement, he said Selangor topped the list with 29 deaths over the last 24 hours, followed by Kuala Lumpur (18), Negeri Sembilan (14), Kelantan (12), Johor (11) and Kedah (10).

Labuan recorded eight deaths, followed by Melaka and Terengganu with five each, Sarawak (four), Pahang (three), Sabah, Putrajaya and Perak (two each each) and Penang (one).

The previous record for daily fatalities was 98 registered on May 29.

“The number of individuals being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is 878, with 441 requiring ventilator support.

“The number of recovered cases in the past 24 hours is 5,777, raising the cumulative figure for recoveries to 501,898 and leaving active cases at 82,274,” he added. — Bernama