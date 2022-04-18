Covid: Recoveries continue to outstrip new cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 11,233 recoveries from Covid-19 yesterday compared to 6,623 new cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 6,610 of the new cases were local infections, with 96.1 per cent being Malaysians and 3.9 per cent foreigners, while 13 were imported cases, with 84.6 per cent being Malaysians and 15.4 per cent foreigners.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said the new cases bring the cumulative figure for Covid-19 infections to 4,389,025. Six new clusters were detected yesterday, bringing the number of active clusters to 120.

He said 241 cases were admitted to hospital yesterday, comprising 106 cases in categories three, four and five and 135 cases in categories one and two.

On the use of health facilities dedicated to Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham said no states exceeded a usage rate of 50 per cent for both Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and non-ICU beds.

For beds at Low-Risk Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centres, only Perak recorded an occupancy rate exceeding 50 per cent, at 58 per cent.

He said the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators dropped to 76 yesterday, giving a ventilator usage rate of 10 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham said the national Covid-19 infectivity rate or Rt value yesterday was 0.86, with Selangor registering the highest value among states at 0.89. - Bernama