Covid: Recoveries exceed new cases, 98 per cent category one, two - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Covid-19 recoveries continue to exceed new cases, with 7,297 recoveries recorded today compared to 6,060 new cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today that the total recoveries in the country is now 2,361,919 or 96 per cent, compared to total cases of 2,460,809.

“5,955 cases or 98.3 per cent of 6,060 new Covid-19 cases reported today were category one and two. Only 105 cases, or 1.7 per cent are category three, four and five,” he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, 6,407 new cases were local infections affecting 5,759 Malaysians and 288 foreigners, with the remaining 13 cases being imported cases.

He said 570 cases currently required intensive care treatment, with 300 cases in need of respiratory support.

He said 11 new clusters were identified today, four workplace clusters, institutions of higher learning (four), high-risk group (one) and community (two).

According to Noor Hisham, the index case for one community cluster detected today, the Jalan Parit Lapan cluster in Selangor was a one-year-old Malaysian girl.

She developed symptoms on Oct 16, and 16 positive cases have been identified so far in the cluster based on 32 screenings.

On the infectivity rate, Dr Noor Hisham said the Rt value of the country was 0.95 with Negeri Sembilan recording the highest value, 1.04 and the lowest being Labuan with a zero Rt value.

He said that detailed information about the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia could be obtained at the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my.

The data would be updated at midnight, he added.- Bernama