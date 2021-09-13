Covid: Recoveries exceed new cases for third successive day — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovery cases continue to exceed the number of daily new infections for the third successive day after 24,813 recoveries were reported overnight.

The country recorded 20,980 Covid-19 recovered cases yesterday compared to 19,198 new infections while on Saturday, there were 21,771 recoveries reported compared to 19,550 new cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s numbers bring Malaysia’s cumulative recovery cases to 1,746,526.

He also said that 1,312 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit, comprising 967 confirmed Covid-19 cases while 345 more were suspected, probable and cases under investigation.

“A total of 698 cases require ventilator support of which 444 are confirmed Covid-19 cases, while 245 more are suspected, probable and cases under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said of the 16,073 new Covid-19 infections reported today, 233 cases or 1.5 percent were in categories three, four and five, while the remaining 15,840, or 98.5 percent were category one and category two cases.

He said 21 of the new infections were import cases, involving eight Malaysians and 13 foreigners, while 16,052 cases were local transmissions involving 14,352 Malaysians and 1,700 foreign nationals.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 32 clusters were detected in the last 24 hours, involving 16 clusters linked to the workplace, 14 in the community and one cluster each from the high risk and education groups.

On the Covid-19 infectivity rate, or R-naught (Rt), Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia recorded an Rt of 0.98 yesterday with several states recording an Rt above 1.0 except for Kedah, Sabah, Melaka, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan.

Sarawak, at 1.18, had the highest Rt followed by Terengganu (1.08), Johor (1.04), Perak and Perlis (1.03), Kelantan and Penang (1.02) and Pahang (1.0). — Bernama