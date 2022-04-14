Covid: Recovery cases higher than new cases yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15,893 Covid-19 recovery cases were reported yesterday, which is higher than the number of new cases detected for the day, which was 10,052, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said of the total new cases reported, 10,031 were local cases with 95.8 per cent involving citizens and 4.2 per cent were non-citizens, while the remaining 21 were imported cases, with 85.7 per cent of them citizens and 14.3 per cent were non -citizens.

“A total of 426 Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital yesterday with 182 cases, or 42.7 per cent, in category three, four and five, while the remaining 244 cases or 57.3 per cent were in category one and two,“ he said in a statement today.

On Covid-19 patients requiring respiratory assistance, he said, the number dropped to 97 patients yesterday, with ventilator usage at 11 percent.

On health facilities specifically for Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham said Putrajaya and Selangor recorded the use of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds exceeding 50 per cent, at 67 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively.

For usage of non-ICU beds, he said, only Putrajaya recorded usage of more than 50 per cent, at 53 percent.

On bed usage at the Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC), only Perak recorded more than 50 per cent, at 59 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said there were three new clusters recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of active clusters to 113.

On the infectivity rate of Covid-19 or Rt value, he said, it was 0.85 nationwide, with Selangor still recording the highest rate of 0.93 and Labuan recording the lowest rate with 15 cases. - Bernama