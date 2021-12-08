Covid: Sabah records 27 positive cases from new cluster in Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 322 Covid-19 positive cases today with 27 of them detected through a new cluster reported in Tuaran, bringing the cumulative infections to 236,046, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The Covid-19 Sabah spokesperson said the new cluster was the Jalan Tuaran Bakut Cluster involving female students at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Kent Campus.

He said the index case was a 20-year-old local female student who tested positive for Covid-19 through a PCR test on Nov 27 through symptomatic screening.

“Close contact screenings and symptomatic screenings on 134 people found 26 positive cases making a cumulative total of 27 cases. The cause of the infection is still under investigation.

“All patients have been isolated and given treatment,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi said Tuaran was one of the four districts (‘Empat Serangkai’) that recorded the highest number of cases today with 55 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (53); Ranau (34); and Kota Belud (25); while 16 other districts recorded single-digit figures.

“136 cases recorded today were detected from close contact screenings, and it can be concluded that there is still a probability of non-compliance with standard operating procedures,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said, Sabah recorded a total of 321 recoveries bringing the cumulative total of recovered cases to 226,330; while 1,195 patients were still receiving treatment.

A total of five deaths were reported in Ranau, Lahad Datu, Sipitang, Kota Marudu and Penampang, he said. — Bernama