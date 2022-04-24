Covid: Sabahans reminded to comply with SOP during Aidilfitri

KOTA KINABALU: With the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations coming soon, Sabahans have been reminded to continue complying with the stipulated Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

Sabah’s Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said it was the people’s responsibility to continue to jointly curb the spread of Covid-19, although there were some relaxations to the SOP after the country entered the transition phase to endemic on April 1.

“Although we get to have large gatherings physically, don’t forget that we must still comply with the Covid-19 SOP that is drawn up by the government from time to time.

“Take care of (your) health and safety. Comply with the SOP so that we can fulfil our responsibility of curbing the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

He said this at the breaking of fast ceremony with orphans, volunteers and media practitioners organised by the Tanjung Keramat State Legislative Assembly service centre here tonight.

At the ceremony, Shahelmey also presented Aidilfitri contributions to 34 children from the As Sakinah Orphanage.

Meanwhile, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, in a statement tonight, said about 57 per cent of the 60 daily cases today were sporadic infections compared to 26.7 per cent of cases that were detected through close contact screening.

Masidi said the statistics were a reminder that the risk of infection in crowded public places was still high.

“Therefore, I urge the public to comply with all SOP when shopping at malls and Ramadan bazaars so as to reduce the risk of infection,” he said. - Bernama