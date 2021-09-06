Covid: Sarawak records highest daily cases, almost 100% asymptomatic or with mild symptoms

KUCHING: Sarawak today registers the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the country when a total of 3,714 individuals were found to be positive bringing the state cumulative figure to 134,612 infected, says the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, (SDMC) today.

According to the SDMC, of the new cases, a total of 3,710 cases or 99.89 percent were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms while two more cases had lung infections and another two needed ventilators.

Kuching registered the highest number with 1,765 cases, Samarahan (358 cases), Sibu (276 cases), Bintulu (158 cases) and Asajaya (121 cases), said SDMC.

Meanwhile, the number of death cases in Sarawak continued to register two digits with 12 deaths reported today, taking the death toll to 576 cases since March last year. — Bernama