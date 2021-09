KUCHING: Sarawak today recorded 3,747 new cases of Covid-19, the highest since the pandemic hit the state in March last year and bringing its cumulative number of cases to 130,898.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said that out of the new cases, 3,737 or 99.73 percent were in category one (no symptoms) and two (minor symptoms).

“One case is in category three (lung infection), three in category four (lung infection and requiring oxygen) and six in category five (lung infection and on ventilator)),” it added.

Previously, the highest number of daily cases with 2,992 was recorded on Sept 2.

JPBN also recorded 15 more deaths today, bringing the total number in Sarawak to 564. — Bernama