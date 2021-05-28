Covid: Sarawak rolls out BKSS 6.0 to ease people’s burden (Updated)

KUCHING: The Sarawak government today announced the sixth package of Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS 6.0) involving an allocation of RM1.4 billion to help ease the people’s burden in dealing with Covid-19.

This was also in line with the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in the state starting tomorrow until June 11.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the special aid would be channelled through 16 measures involving cash payments and discounts.

He said for the B40 group, each household heads will receive RM250 for six months, namely from July 31 until Dec 31, 2021, while single individuals aged 21 and above will receive a one-off payment of RM500 from Aug 31.

“Previously, the Sarawak government has implemented five BKSS packages worth over RM3.1 million,” he said in a news conference at his office here.

Abang Johari, who is also the state Finance and Economic Planning Minister, said all frontliners in Sarawak would receive a special monthly allowance of between RM200 and RM300 for six months beginning July.

Other BKSS 6.0 assistance includes a special grant worth RM1,500 for hawkers and small traders registered with local authorities, a one-off payment of RM500 for ferry owners and operators registered with the Sarawak Rivers Board, and RM500 for e-hailing drivers.

As an appreciation for their hard work and sacrifices during the Covid-19 pandemic, Abang Johari said media practitioners in the state would receive a one-off payment of RM1,500 each.

Meanwhile, the state government will also distribute RM3,000 to 216 licensed tour agencies, 568 homestay operators (RM600), 392 tourist guides including at national parks (RM1,500) and 99 licensed tourist vehicle drivers (RM500).

“The Sarawak government will implement a Food Basket programme for affected households in the state with an allocation of RM250,000, to be distributed according to state constituencies,” said Abang Johari.

He added that the monthly electricity bill discount of between five and 25 per cent would continue until December, which will benefit about 647,000 households in the state. — Bernama