KUCHING: New Covid-19 infections in Sarawak continue to show an increasing trend after 42 new cases were reported today, compared to 22 cases yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, stated that all the cases reported today were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

On Feb 1, Sarawak recorded only 17 new cases and the figure increased to 21 cases on Feb 2 and 20 cases on Feb 3.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak now stood at 252,945. — Bernama