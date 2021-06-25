Covid: Sarawak tightens entry procedures to contain VOC outbreak

KUCHING: Sarawak has tightened the procedures for entry into the state effective immediately to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 Variants of Concern (VOC).

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said travellers from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were required to undergo the RT-PCR test three days before departure and upon arrival at the International Entry Point, as well as to undergo the mandatory quarantine for 21 days at the First Point of Entry.

“Their RT-PCR test on the 18th day must be confirmed negative before being allowed to enter Sarawak and they must also make an application through the EnterSarawak system. These travellers will be quarantined until the result of their first RT-PCR test in Sarawak is also confirmed negative,” JPBN said in a statement today.

For travellers from other countries, they are required to undergo the RT-PCR test and mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

“They need to have a negative result for the RT-PCR test on the 10th day of quarantine and make an application through the EnterSarawak system. They will also need to undergo seven-day quarantine in Sarawak and take another Covid-19 test on the fourth day of the quarantine,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, those who have been in Labuan within the last 21 days are not allowed to enter Sarawak for the time being, except for emergency matters and must obtain prior approval from the Sarawak JPBN.

For individuals who returned from other states, they are required to provide a negative result of the RT-PCR test which was taken three days before their entry into the state.

“They need to apply for entry permission through the EnterSarawak system and undergo the mandatory quarantine for 14 days in Sarawak where they will be tested for Covid-19 again on the 10th day of the quarantine,” the statement added.

Sarawak recorded 673 new Covid-19 cases today, 423 of which were detected in Sibu, Kuching, Kanowit, Bintulu and Sarikei, and four fatalities which bring the death toll in the state to 396. — Bernama