Covid: Selangor records average of six deaths per week

SHAH ALAM: Selangor has recorded an average of six deaths per week due to Covid-19 since the beginning of this year until Nov 19, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Public Health, Unity and Women and Family Empowerment Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said that since Covid-19 hit the country, a total of 10,911 deaths were reported in Selangor and the overall case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.7 per cent.

“However, for 2022, since the third epidemiology week, the CFR has dropped to 0.1 per cent,“ she said when replying to a question from Saari Sungib (PH-Hulu Kelang).

She said the Covid-19 situation in Selangor throughout the year was under control with around 1,000 to 2,000 cases registered in a day from the 35th epidemiology week until 46th epidemiology week.

The majority of the registered cases were in category two or 95 per cent while the remaining 4.5 per cent were in category three, four and five, she added. - Bernama