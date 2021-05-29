Covid: seven clusters ended in Sarawak — SDMC

KUCHING: The Sarawak state health department today declared seven Covid-19 clusters closed after no new cases involving the clusters were reported in the past 28 days.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the seven clusters are Jalan Ding Lik Kwong cluster, Sibu; Passin cluster, Matu; Duranda Emas cluster, Serian; Sungai Tuah cluster, Kanowit; Durin cluster, Bau; Sungai Sebemban cluster, Bintulu; and Asia Villa cluster, Kuching.

Meanwhile, one new cluster was declared today, Sungai Sian cluster, Meradong, which is a community cluster involving a longhouse in the Sungai Sian area.

“The Covid-19 virus has spread through social movements and close intermingling among residents in the longhouse, with 22 positive cases detected, including the index case out of 57 individuals who were screened, while 30 tested negative and five cases are still awaiting results,” the committee said in a statement today.

The number of active clusters in Sarawak currently stands at 79 clusters.

In addition, the committee decided to enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at 11 localities following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the areas.

The EMCO at Agusti Kampung Keropok longhouse, Lingga, Sri Aman; Semangat anak Bubon longhouse, Ng Dia, Sangan, Tatau; and Kanyan anak Abok longhouse, Sg Penyarai, Kakus, Tatau began yesterday and will last till June 10.

For Igar Bukit Tungku longhouse, Engkelili, Lubok Antu; Garai Sg Minus Jakar longhouse, Sarikei; Sambang longhouse, Babang, Saratok; Tama longhouse, Nanga Melupa, Saratok; and Daisy longhouse, Skim B, Bintangor, Meradong, the EMCO begins today till June 11.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Rimong anak Kilat longhouse, Mukah; Asin anak Aji longhouse, Mukah and Bija anak Unggang longhouse, Mukah will begin tomorrow till June 12.

Sarawak recorded 726 new Covid-19 cases today, 430 of which were detected in Kuching, Kapit, Sibu, Miri and Subis districts, while four deaths were reported today due to the disease. — Bernama