Covid: ships from India not required to undergo 14-day quarantine — Marine Department

KUALA LUMPUR: All ships arriving or entering the port area from India are not required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at sea, said the Marine Department of Malaysia (JLM) today.

JLM in a statement said the Maritime Health Declaration of the vessels would be inspected by the Health Ministry authorities and given a certificate of free pratique before allowing them to enter and approach the dock for operations.

“ Only ships (crew) suspected to be high risk of carrying Covid-19 symptoms will be ordered to undergo quarantine for 14 days at sea,” JLM said in a statement today. It added the port and dock workers are allowed to board the ships for cargo activities and are required to wear face masks as well as gloves.

JLM explained that if the workers need to interact with ship crews on the ship or enter the cabin, all individuals are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

However, the full use of PPE by both parties is based on the risk assessment determined by the Port Authority by taking the advice of JLM and MOH, it said.

JLM has also coordinated uniformity of shipping operation activities in the port area following confusion over the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) for the maritime industry.

The statement said all the procedures and SOP are continuously improved to ensure the operation of the maritime transport system related to seafarers and the shipping industry is clear. — Bernama