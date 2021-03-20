Covid: SK Bukit Jenun temporarily closed

ALOR SETAR: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Jenun, near Pendang, has been temporarily closed until a date to be announced later following the detection of one Covid-19 case in the school.

Kedah Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang said the school would be temporarily closed for the sanitation process, apart from close contact tracing at the school for the purpose of carrying out swab tests.

“The school will be closed until the results of the swab tests of the close contacts are obtained and the State Health Department will make a decision whether or not the school closure can be ended,” he said when contacted tonight.

Previously, a posting went viral on social media about a notice that was put up at the school regarding its closure effective from 2.30pm yesterday for sanitation process. -Bernama