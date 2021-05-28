Covid: Sultan of Kelantan bans religious lectures contrary to govt policies

KOTA BHARU: The Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V (pix) has prohibited any teaching and delivery of (religious) lectures which contradict government policies with regard to the spread of Covid-19 and its immunisation programme.

Kelantan Islamic and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the ban was made after MAIK found some preachers, including holders of its teaching credentials, making statements contrary to the government’s policies on the matter.

“These impact negatively on the government’s measures to curb the virus from spreading in the communities in the state.

“Under the current emergency situation, all quarters must cease all differences and opinions on the matter based on the words of the prophet.

“According to the words of the prophet: If you see a difference, adhere to as-Sawad al-A’dzham (majority of Muslims) - and based on the fiqh method ‘the decision of the judge lifts all khilaaf’ (errors),“ he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, said MAIK would not hesitate to take stringent action if any town/district/sub-district mosque officials, holder of MAIK’s teaching credential and preachers are found to have flouted the prohibition.

“Maik is counting on all quarters, especially town/district, sub-district officials, holder of MAIK’s teaching credential and preachers, to deliver their lessons in line with the government policy, especially with regard to the pandemic and the Covid-19 immunisation programmes” he added. — Bernama