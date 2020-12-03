Covid takes heavy toll on students

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on students, more so for those who are sitting for examinations.

Unable to attend classes, many have found it difficult to keep up with their school work, and the postponement of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations until next year has only put them under greater pressure.

The SPM will begin on Jan 6, 2021 and the STPM starts on March 8.

As many students have pointed out, 2020 has turned out to be a prolonged school year but with less time to prepare for their SPM examinations.

For Pure Science student Nur Zarith Sofea Kamalrul Fadzillah, the biggest problem is the lack of practical learning.

“Chemistry classes cannot be conducted online and students cannot be expected to understand chemical reactions or other similar concepts without actually trying it out themselves,” she told theSun.

“It has been difficult to keep up with my studies. I’m more of a hands-on person, so I prefer the traditional way to learn, not through a computer screen,” she said.

Zarith Sofea also has trouble focusing on her studies.

“I’m not physically and mentally prepared for online classes. In the classroom, sitting together with our classmates, it motivates us to do better.”

She said another setback is the lack of co-curricular activities.

“I now realise how important that is. That is the only time when we get to be outside the classroom with our classmates.

“We learn to socialise with each other. But now, I have retracted into my shell.”

Addison Wong Qi En, who is also sitting for the SPM examinations, believes that being in the classroom is a better way to learn.

“At the very least, it helps me pay attention.”

“I have also missed out on many activities that could have boosted my confidence, such as performances that I was participating in until the MCO (movement control order) put an end to it,” he said.

Form Four student Karveena Suresh has another year to go before she sits for the SPM but she is already worried about being unprepared for the examination.

“Form Four is the year we lay the foundation for ourselves before we go for the real test in Form Five, but we have yet to cover the entire syllabus,” she said.

She also misses the co-curricular activities that she said sharpen her athletic skills.

Nishtha Nair feels that while the school year has been shortened, the academic year has actually been lengthened for students like her.

Schools across the country have been closed since Nov 9, weeks ahead of the scheduled annual school holidays that start in December.

Nishtha said having to cover the entire syllabus before she sits for the SPM examinations without the guidance of a teacher has been very stressful.

As president of the school’s English Club, part of her extra-curricular activities are debates and public speaking but having to stay at home has literally emptied the forum of potential orators.