Covid: Taman Sri Pulai residents urged to go for screening

JOHOR BAHRU: Residents in Taman Sri Pulai Perdana who have symptoms, are close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases or had been to the Taman Sri Pulai Perdana Mosque between Dec 26 last year and Jan 4 Jan this year, are urged to undergo Covid-19 screening following active cases in the housing area.

Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyananthan said a Pulai Perdana Tiga Cluster had been detected following a targeted screening conducted by the Johor Bahru District Health Office last Jan 6 after a number of mosque congregants tested positive for Covid-19.

“As of yesterday, 47 positive cases were detected among members of the mosque congregation and also the residents, with 164 contacts still waiting for the results of the screening conducted last Sunday (Jan 9).

“All the positive cases have been isolated and the close contacts of the identified cases are undergoing quarantine at home.

“Public facilities with potential to spread the pandemic such as mosques and schools in the area have also been identified and closed temporarily for the purpose of investigation and tracking of cases,“ he said in a statement here today.

He reminded the residents involved to observe the quarantine order that was issued to them.

Yesterday, the Johor Health Department confirmed that an internal control action was taken by the Johor Bahru District Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee at homes and related facilities in Taman Sri Pulai Perdana following the discovery of 47 cases linked to the Pulai Perdana Tiga cluster — Bernama