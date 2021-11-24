Covid: Terengganu recording rise in death cases over past 2 weeks

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 74 deaths due to Covid-19 was recorded over the past two weeks in Terengganu, said state health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong.

She said the alarming upward trend was rather worrying with eight deaths recorded on Nov 18, nine on Nov 15 and 17, and the highest number at 12 on Nov 20.

“The increase in fatalities may be due to several factors such as delay in seeking treatment, patients with comorbidities (more than two), not vaccinated yet, and patients aged over 50.

“Comorbidities such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity and high blood pressure increase the risk of getting infected and having serious symptoms,“ she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest number of deaths at 118 followed by Besut (105), Kemaman (92), Dungun (91), Marang (54), Kuala Nerus (52), Setiu (27) and Hulu Terengganu (19) since the pandemic began early last year.

The cumulative death toll in Terengganu stood at 558 as of yesterday.

So far, 4,297 active cases have been recorded throughout the state, bringing the cumulative number to 75,051. — Bernama