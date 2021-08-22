Covid: Three more community clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING: Three more community clusters were declared in Sarawak today, namely, in Serian, Tatau and Kuching.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster in Serian involved 62 villagers including the index case following screening conducted on 92 individuals.

“The Sungai Penyarai 2 Cluster in Tatau involves 57 residents of a longhouse with the history of attending a funeral at another longhouse which has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Kampung Matang Lot Cluster in Kuching involves 21 villagers, found positive for Covid-19 including the index case following the screening of 100 individuals.

Today, Sarawak recorded 1,772 Covid-19 new cases, bringing the cumulative number to 98,300 while the number of fatalities from the viral infection rose to 498 with one more reported. — Bernama