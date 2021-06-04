Covid: Three more localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in three localities in the Sarawak following a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

The SDMC in a statement said that the Robert Sungai Merudu longhouse, Sarikei has been placed under the EMCO from today (June 4) until June 18 while that for the Jack longhouse in Lichock, Betong and Ulin longhouse in Teberu, Spaoh is from tomorrow (June 5) until June 19.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Jali longhouse, Sungai Maong, Machan, Kanowit has been extended until June 12.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak State Health Department today declared a new Covid-19 cluster, namely the Jalan Muara cluster in Kuching, which was triggered by a bird’s nest shop employee who contracted it from the community before infecting his co-workers at the premises.

A total of 108 individuals were screened and 15 tested positive for Covid-19, including the index case, while 33 are still awaiting their results.

Meanwhile, there are 77 active clusters in the state, with 11 of them recording 39 new cases while the remaining 66 did not report any cases.

Sarawak today recorded 706 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 49,920 while five more fatalities were reported. — Bernama